Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to visit India

New Delhi [India], January 14 : Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is set to visit India from January 15 to 17, as per the media advisory shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi, will arrive in New Delhi on January 15. On January 16, he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House. On January 17, he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat and later visit the Delhi Metro, after which he will emplane from Delhi.

The meeting comes after PM Modi and Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi met in Johannesburg earlier this year on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa.

The MEA noted in its statement that the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which is based on civilisational connection, shared values, mutual goodwill, and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The leaders underscored their commitment to deepening the India-Japan partnership for regional and global peace, prosperity and stability.

They acknowledged the steady progress made in bilateral ties during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and called for expeditious implementation of the outcomes agreed upon in a wide range of areas such as defence and security, trade and investment, SMEs, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, semiconductors, infrastructure development, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

They also discussed collaborative opportunities in strategic sectors between India and Japan and exchanged views on regional and global issues. Prime Minister Takaichi expressed strong support for the AI Summit to be hosted by India in February 2026.

MEA said that both leaders emphasised that India and Japan remain valued partners and trusted friends. Strong ties between the two countries are indispensable for regional and global peace, prosperity, and stability. The leaders agreed to stay in touch and meet again at the earliest opportunity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor