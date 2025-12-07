Japanese military aircraft 'harrassed' PLA Navy fighter jet's flight training, says China; Beijing urges Tokyo to "cease slander"

Beijing [China], December 7 : China on Sunday sharply rebutted Japanese protest over what it called a "regular carrier-based fighter jet flight training" in the east of Miyako Strait and alleged Japanese Self-Defense Force aircraft had "seriously interfered" with Beijing's "normal training activities" and "posed a severe threat to flight safety."

Chinese fighter aircraft locked fire-control radar on Japanese military jets twice on Saturday over international waters on Saturday, according to Japan's Defence Ministry, Japanese state media reported on Sunday. As per Japan's Defence Ministry, the incidents occurred over waters southeast of Okinawa's main island.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in a press conference termed the incident as "dangerous" and said saying Japan has lodged a strong protest and told China to ensure there is no repeat.

Chinese state media Global Times cited a statement by PLA Navy spokesperson, Senior Captain Wang Xuemeng that the jet flight training was publicly announced in advance and accused the Japanese Self-Defence Force aircraft of "interfering" with Chinese activities.

"Japan's relevant hype is completely inconsistent with the facts, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy spokesperson, said in a statement as quoted by the Global Times.

"We firmly demand that Japan immediately cease its slander and smearing, and strictly restrain its frontline operations. The PLA Navy will take necessary measures in accordance with the law to resolutely safeguard its own security and legitimate rights and interests," he said.

NHK Japan further reported that Defence Minister Koizumi Shinjiro told reporters early Sunday that at least one Chinese J-15 fighter jet took off from the aircraft carrier Liaoning.He said the aircraft intermittently locked its radar onto ASDF F-15 fighter planes that had scrambled in response to a possible intrusion of Japan's airspace. It also mentioned that a similar incident occurred between 6:37 and 7:08 that evening when another F-15 aircraft was targeted.

No damage to Japanese aircraft or injuries to crew have been reported.

As per NHK Japan, Koizumi said the actions of the Chinese military were dangerous acts that went beyond the scope necessary for the safe flight of an aircraft. Koizumi added that Japan has lodged a strong protest with China and called for measures to prevent a recurrence.

The development comes as relations between the two countries sour over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi saying in November that Tokyo could respond to Chinese military action against Taiwan if the moves also threatened Japan's security, as per Al Jazeera.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor