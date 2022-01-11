Japanese PM expresses 'deep regret' over North Korea's missile launch

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday expressed his deep regret over North Korea's recent missile launch and has instructed his officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships for any type of event.

He said the latest missile by North Korea was fired after members of the UN Security Council held a meeting to discuss ways of dealing with the missile that the North launched on January 5, reported NHK Newsline.

North Korea fired what may have been a ballistic missile on Tuesday morning, Japan and South Korea said, less than a week after Pyongyang tested what it said was a hypersonic weapon, reported Al Jazeera.

Kisida also added that Japan is ramping up its vigilance and surveillance and he instructed Government officials to do their best to gather and analyse information.

He also mentioned that he has told them to provide that information to the public swiftly and accurately.

The Prime Minister added that he has instructed the officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships, and to take all possible measures to prepare for any type of event, reported NHK Newsline.

Kisida also said that if he receives any further details, he will share them with the public.

Notably, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has also successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on January 6.

The missile, launched by the Academy of Defence Science on Wednesday, manoeuvred 120 km laterally before it precisely hit a target 700 km away, which proved the reliability of a new fuel system, the report said.

( With inputs from ANI )

