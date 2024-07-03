Japanese PM Fumio Kishida offers condolences over Hathras stampede incident

Tokyo [Japan], July 3 : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed sadness over the loss of lives in the stampede that occurred in Uttar Pradesh. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured people.

In a statement, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said, "I am deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the stampede that occurred in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

"On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured," he added.

His statement comes after 121 people died while 35 sustained injuries in the stampede incident which took place during a 'Satsang' in the Hathras district on Tuesday.

Sandip Kumar Singh Lodhi, Minister of State for Education (Independent Charge) in the Government of Uttar Pradesh confirmed that a total of 35 people sustained injuries.

"It is a very unfortunate incident and we have been following up on every update from Hathras all night. It is really sad that the death toll has reached 121. About 35 people are injured," he said.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Hathras to meet the victims and their families.

He also held an interaction with the officials at the Hathras police line to take stock of the status quo. An FIR, meanwhile, has been registered against Devprakash Madhukar, referred to as 'Mukhya Sewadar' and other organisers of the 'Satsang' where the stampede occurred.

Uttar Pradesh police have also launched a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of Narayan Saakar Hari also known as Bhole Baba, the preacher of the 'Satsang' in Hathras. The preacher, however, remains untraceable.

"We did not find Baba ji inside the campus. He is not here," Deputy SP Sunil Kumar said earlier. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sandeep Singh has affirmed that strict actions would be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

"Till now 121 people have died in the incident...The injured are being treated. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident. This is not a small incident", he said.

