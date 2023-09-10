Japanese PM’s wife Yuko Kishida exudes elegance in saree at Prez dinner

New Delhi, Sep 10 Yuko Kishida, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on Saturday opted for an Indian attire at the dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam for the G20 leaders.

Yuko Kishida wore a emerald green coloured silk saree, with golden work and border on it.

She paired it with a magenta pink blouse with a matching border as that of the saree.

Yuko completed the look with a clutch, a bindi and earrings. She kept her hair tied in a bun.

A picture of her along with her husband, President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on the internet.

The G20 Summit kicked off at the Bharat Mandapam here on Saturday. On the first day, of the two-day Summit, in a major breakthrough, the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration was adopted after consensus was reached among member states.

