Japanese traditional performance "Kabuki" is attracting not only Japanese supportive fans but also global audience

Tokyo [Japan], December 9 : Kabuki performance was born more than 400 years ago and in Edo era it was established to formal one. It has many fixed Japanese fans and new global fans.

But History of Kabuki was not so smooth or stable. Disadvantage for Kabuki by corona pandemic after 2019, never gather & stay in the home, was overcome by enthusiastic effort by Shochiku staff. Now it is popular for inbound foreign tourists and foreign online viewers. It derives from development of world internet content distribution.

Naoto Funakoshi, executive member of Shochiku Corporation explains its long history, "130 years ago Shochiku started Kabuki operation and show business. Founder Mr. Matsujiro Shirai and Takejiro Ohtani were very positive to make abroad stage performance. It was named "Travelling Japanese Embassy". Founder's policy is "Real performance will be evaluated. Never ingratiate! Insist to real performance! "

Based on Kabuki policy it obtained many foreign fans. Especially female style performance by male actor shows fantastic scene.

But sometimes human being history provides tragedy=corona pandemic. At that time people is recommended "Never gather, stay in the home". It affected Kabuki to halt stage performance and show business.

Fortunately internet communication has expanded. Young volunteers proposed to deliver Kabuki content on the internet "Kabuki On Demand". It enables global viewers to enjoy gorgeous performance in their homes.

But traditional performing actors opposed it, because dynamism of Kabuki performance is entertained only on the stage.

Young volunteers convinced and got agreement to operate "Kabuki On Demand" .

Coincidently Japanese kabuki based movie "Kokuho=National Treasure" recorded NO1 movie show business revenue in Japan and becoming famous all over the world. 2 young male stars perform female dance and stage activity. It shows fantastic scene. Tradition based on 160 years long history of Kabuki merged to young people's performance on the stage and backstage. It is the dawn of Japanese traditional culture Kabuki will grow up to global entertainment.

