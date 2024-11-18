Japan's core machinery orders fall for 2nd consecutive quarter

Tokyo, Nov 18 Japan's core machinery orders fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3 per cent during the July-September period compared to the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday.

Excluding volatile shipbuilding and power-related orders, total machinery orders from domestic firms amounted to 2.585 trillion yen (about $16.7 billion) during the period, marking the second consecutive quarter of decline, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the Cabinet Office.

Despite the decline, the Cabinet Office maintained its overall assessment, stating that while recovery trends continue, "momentum has stalled."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor