Japan's farm minister Koizumi enters LDP leadership race, pledges to revive Japan's economy

Tokyo [Japan], September 21 : Japan's Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced on Saturday that he will run in next month's leadership election for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), promising to strengthen the national economy and revitalise the party following its disappointing showing in recent polls, Kyodo News reported.

The forty-four-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi said he aims to broaden the current ruling coalition and address concerns surrounding foreign tourists and foreign residents. Shinjiro Koizumi is the fifth, and likely the last, LDP lawmaker to formally declare their candidacy for the October 4 leadership contest, which will select the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, as reported by Kyodo News. Campaigning begins Monday, September 22.

Recent polls by Kyodo News also suggest that Shinjiro Koizumi and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi are frontrunners, ahead of other contenders including Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, ex-Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi.

Speaking at a press conference, Koizumi said the LDP is facing a crisis and vowed that boosting the economy would be his top priority. He set a goal of increasing the average annual wage by one million yen (approximately USD 6,800) by fiscal 2030, to outpace the rising cost of living.

He also pledged to draft an "action plan" by year-end to address the challenges of overtourism, unauthorised foreign workers, land purchases by non-residents, and ensuring that foreign residents properly participate in Japan's public health insurance system, Kyodo News reported.

The issues of foreign residents and tourists have become central in recent political debates, particularly since the July 20 House of Councillors election, Upper House of Japan's Parliament, which saw gains for the Sanseito party with its "Japanese First" message.

Prime Minister Ishiba, who also heads the LDP, said earlier in the month that he would resign in the wake of electoral setbacks. Media reports suggest Koizumi played a role in convincing Ishiba to step down, as reported by Kyodo News.

Since becoming agriculture minister in May, Koizumi has gained attention for his measures to curb rising rice prices.

Koizumi has secured support from senior lawmakers, including former Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato. Kato will lead Koizumi's campaign operations.

While the LDP's new leader will likely become prime minister, that is not guaranteed. The LDP-Komeito coalition does not have a majority in the House of Representatives, the Lower House in the Parliament. The candidate must win in a House vote, possibly facing opposition contenders. The coalition also depends on opposition support to pass budgets and legislation, pushing the LDP to seek cooperation beyond its current allies, Kyodo News reported.

Koizumi says he will pursue policy discussions with opposition parties broadly and explore ways to strengthen the ruling coalition's framework. To tackle inflation and rising living costs, he intends to propose a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year and explore options such as abolishing the provisional gasoline tax rate and raising the tax-free income threshold.

