Japan's first Uyghur lawmaker calls for stronger action against China's human rights abuses

Sydney [Australia], September 16 : Arfiya Eri, Japan's first Uyghur heritage lawmaker, is advocating for Tokyo to take a more assertive stance against China's human rights abuses and a stronger defence posture against Beijing's increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, Nikkei Asia reported.

Eri, who was born in Japan to Uyghur and Uzbek parents and elected to the Japanese Diet in 2023, expressed these views during the Sydney Dialogue. Her background includes education in China and the US, as well as experience with the Bank of Japan and the United Nations.

Japan has generally taken a cautious and diplomatic approach regarding China's treatment of Uyghurs. While it has raised concerns about human rights violations, Japan has avoided more severe actions to prevent jeopardising its significant economic ties with China.

In February 2021, Japan joined other G7 nations in expressing concerns about the Xinjiang situation but refrained from imposing sanctions.

According to a Kyodo News report from February 2021, Japan's then Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also stated that Japan was "seriously concerned" about the situation in Xinjiang but emphasised the need for dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontation.

According to the Japan Times, Tokyo has also supported United Nations statements on human rights without taking aggressive unilateral measures. This cautious approach reflects Japan's strategy of balancing its human rights advocacy with its economic and diplomatic interests in China.

The Uyghur issue in China revolves around the treatment of the Uyghur people in Xinjiang.

The Chinese government has reportedly implemented extensive surveillance and security measures in the region, citing the need to combat extremism. However, these actions have led to significant international concern over human rights abuses, including reports of cultural and religious suppression, the detention of Uyghurs in "re-education" camps, and allegations of forced labour.

While Beijing maintains that these measures are necessary for national security and stability, critics argue that they represent severe violations of human rights and have sparked global condemnation and geopolitical tensions.

