Japan's FM meets with delegation of Israeli hostages' relatives

A delegation of members of families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza as well as those murdered in the October 7 massacre visited Tokyo, Japan, as part of Israel's information campaign initiated by the Ministry of Diaspora and the Fight Against anti-Semitism and in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The members of the families, including Noa Argamani's father, Alon Ahal's mother, and Aden Zakaria's aunt, met with the Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa who listened to their stories very attentively and said, "Since October 7, we have been following with sorrow what happened and it hurts us all. I listened very carefully to the personal story of each of you, thank you for sharing with us."

"I absolutely understand how important it is to release the abductees as soon as possible - and I will do everything I can to help their release," she added. "Japan condemns the unjustified attack for no reason, and will continue to make a diplomatic effort to free the abductees. Allow me to express on behalf of Japan our deep solidarity for your sorrow." (ANI/TPS)

