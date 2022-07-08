Japan's Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feared dead after being shot

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was showing no vital signs after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region on Friday, local media reported. The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said. One person has been arrested for attempted murder after former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was shot.Shinzo Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency. Soon after the attack, Mr Abe was rushed to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest