Japan's LDP may struggle to retain majority in election: Poll

Tokyo, Oct 17 Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is facing a tough challenge in the upcoming general election, with its majority in jeopardy due to the slush fund scandal, according to a local media poll.

The projections, based on a telephone survey of 156,000 eligible voters and additional data gathered by Kyodo News, suggest a difficult path ahead for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's LDP, despite his efforts to restore the party's reputation and regain public trust, reports Xinhua.

Nearly 30 per cent of respondents in the poll remain undecided on their choice of candidate in the single-seat districts, indicating that the final outcome of the election remains uncertain, the poll results showed.

Before the dissolution of the 465-member lower house, the LDP held 256 seats. Together with its coalition partner, the Komeito party, the ruling coalition controlled 288 seats. To retain its majority, the coalition needs to secure at least 233 seats in the forthcoming election.

However, the poll shows the LDP leading in only about half of the 289 single-seat districts, with tight races expected in many other areas. Additionally, the party is projected to lose seats in the proportional representation section, where it previously held 72 seats.

The recent scandal, involving the improper reporting of fundraising income by some LDP members, is likely to benefit the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition party led by former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda.

It is expected to increase its seat count from the pre-election total of 98, likely gaining support from unaffiliated voters, according to Kyodo News.

