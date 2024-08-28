Japan's PM asks authorities to provide 'timely and accurate information' to residents as Typhoon Shanshar approaches

Tokyo [Japan], August 28 : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked authorities to provide timely and accurate information regarding evacuation, heavy rain, rainstorms, river conditions, etc with the approach of Typhoon Shanshan.

In a statement, the Japanese PM asked authorities to work closely with local governments and take all possible measures like support for evacuation.

The instructions given by the Japanese PM read, "Provide citizens with timely and accurate information regarding evacuation, heavy rain, rainstorms, river conditions, etc."

"Work closely with local governments and take all possible precautions such as support for evacuation to ensure that residents can evacuate in areas likely to be hit by flooding, landslides and other disasters due to the approaching typhoon," he added.

He asked the authorities to promptly assess the status of damage and ensure that the government as a whole makes every effort to implement disaster emergency measures in case of any damage incurred by the typhoon.

The Kyushu region is bracing for the likely landfall of Typhoon Shanshan, with emergency warnings issued for Kagoshima Prefecture and heavy rain lashing several areas of Japan, The Japan Times reported.

At 1 pm (local time) on Wednesday, the weather agency issued an emergency storm warning and an emergency high tide warning for Kagoshima Prefecture, excluding the Amami region.

Extremely strong winds, severe enough that could collapse some homes, are expected to hit the area, along with high tides that could result in flooding in some areas.

Lower-level warnings for heavy rain and flooding have been issued, with a high possibility that these will be upgraded to emergency warnings soon. A record amount of rainfall is expected to lash southern Kyushu, The Japan Times reported.

The agency has asked residents to follow orders given by local authorities and evacuate or take appropriate action before the typhoon makes landfall.

Typhoon No 10, referred to as Shanshan, is expected to approach southern Kyushu on Thursday, possibly making landfall while it is still a very strong storm.

Satoshi Sugimoto, an official at the weather agency, said, "Storms, tidal waves and storm surges like never experienced before are to be expected and will require the utmost caution."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the weather agency has classified the storm as "very strong" and it was about 90 kilometres south-southwest of Yakushima island and it was heading north-northwest at a slow speed, The Japan Times reported. The storm had a central pressure of 935 hectopascals, sustained winds near its centre of up to 180 kph and gusts of up to 252 kph.

According to the agency, the typhoon might then head northeast across Kyushu, with winds strong enough to cause some homes to collapse. Officials called on residents in the storm's path to evacuate to sturdy buildings before it arrives and stay away from windows.

Southern Kyushu and the Amami region are projected to see sustained winds as strong as 180 kilometres per hour (kph) on Wednesday and Thursday, according to The Japan Times Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours in the southern Kyushu region and it could reach about 500 millimetres. A rainfall of 1,000 mm could fall over the next couple of days in certain areas.

