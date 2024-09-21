Japan's PM Kishida to strengthen bilateral relations through talks with world leaders at Quad Summit

Tokyo [Japan], September 21 : - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has departed for the United States on Saturday to meet with President Joe Biden and attend a meeting of the Quad group, also including Australia and India.

Prime Minister's Office of Japan shared a picture of his departure on X and stated that his visit aims to strengthen multilateral diplomacy and bilateral relations through talks with world leaders.

https://x.com/JPN_PMO/status/1837285617509749054

"PM Kishida: I will now head to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly and the Quad Leaders' Meeting. I will attend various events, including the Summit of the Future, to lead the international community toward cooperation amid global turmoil," Prime Minister's Office of Japan said on X.

"Through talks with world leaders, I will work to strengthen multilateral diplomacy and bilateral relations," the post added.

Kishida is set to visit US President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware on Saturday, where his will attend the Quad Leaders Summit and hold a summit with Biden.

According to Japanese Foreign Ministry officials, Kishida will also attend the UN Summit of the Future on Sunday to discuss global challenges, such as climate change and UN reform, and plans to host a nuclear disarmament meeting with like-minded countries.

Quad brings together four countriesIndia, Australia, Japan, and the United States, with a commitment to work as a force for global good and to support an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific that is prosperous and resilient.

The first Quad Leaders Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders' Summit (first in-person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders' Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022.

The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit (third in-person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023. India will be hosting the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor