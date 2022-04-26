Japan's PM, South Korean delegation agree to improve bilateral ties
By ANI | Published: April 26, 2022 05:52 PM2022-04-26T17:52:36+5:302022-04-26T18:00:07+5:30
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday agreed it was necessary to improve ties between both countries that have become strained over the years.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday agreed it was necessary to improve ties between both countries that have become strained over the years.
Local media reported that during a courtesy call at the prime minister's office, Kishida said bilateral ties must be improved, while the visiting delegation handed him a letter from Yoon.
"We have no time to spare in improving Japan-South Korea relations," the Japanese leader said, adding that "we need to resolve issues lying between Japan and South Korea including the wartime labor of Koreans, which has been a major sticking point."
The delegation, for its part, said that bilateral relations are important and it hopes that both sides work together to improve them.
The delegation is here on a five-day trip to Japan through Thursday ahead of Yoon's inauguration on May 10.
Kishida's attendance at Yoon's inauguration ceremony was not requested, a Japanese government source was quoted as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app