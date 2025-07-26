Japan's Shiga Prefecture strengthens global partnerships for regional growth

Shiga [Japan], July 26 : To promote regional revitalisation, Shiga Prefecture aims to strengthen its overseas relationships, with Hiyoshi Ecological Services contributing to this policy.

Japanese prefectures are focusing on enhancing ties with Asian countries and India to accelerate regional revitalisation.

In Shiga Prefecture, Governor Taizo Mikazuki is taking the lead in building these international connections.

Taizo Mikazuki, Governor of Shiga Prefecture, "Shiga Prefecture is home to the largest lake in Japan and one of the world's oldest lakes. It has enriched lives by preserving water resources and the natural environment while promoting economic growth. We hope to expand and share this model of a sustainable society".

Governor Mikazuki visited Hiyoshi Ecological Services to learn about its business and its guiding policy: "No borders when it comes to environmental issues."

He received an explanation of the laboratory work, including water quality analysis, dioxin and asbestos testing, food safety analysis, and the detection of harmful elements.

These laboratories represent the core of Hiyoshi's ecological services.

Another key purpose of the Governor's visit was to meet with Indian internship students.

Two Indian postgraduate students are currently training at Hiyoshi Ecological Services. Since 1988, Hiyoshi has accepted more than 1,000 foreign interns and trainees.

Trainee from India, Torel Samyuktha S, "I have gained immense knowledge and I would really, I have experienced a lot".

Sundhar G, Trainee from India said, " If we analyze the food samples we brought from India also. So it is good to learn new technology. So it was a very good experience".

Tadashi Suzuki from Hiyoshi said, "In the past, Japan faced serious challenges with public pollution and sanitation. We anticipated that these issues would become global concerns. Our company worked to solve these problems, and now we aim to share our solutions as a bridge to others. As a result, we believe this will also lead to business development".

Taizo Mikazuki, Governor of Shiga Prefecture said, "Hiyoshi has built strong mutual exchanges of engineers between India, ASEAN countries, and China. We aim to expand these global connections as much as possible to fulfill our responsibilities".

Hiyoshi Ecological Services has hosted more than 1,000 trainees.

After returning to their home countries, they form a vast human network. Governor Mikazuki is strengthening international relations through collaboration with Hiyoshi's overseas network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor