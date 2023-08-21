Jaranwala incident: Suspect who posted "blasphemous" content arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 21 : In a major development in the Jaranwala incident, in which multiple churches were vandalised and houses were torched, the suspect who allegedly posted the “blasphemous” content online has been arrested, ARY News reported on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention that the whole Jaranwala incident occurred on the allegations of desecration of pages of the Holy Quran.

The suspect who posted alleged blasphemous content on social media resulted in the vandalism and burning in Jaranwala.

Furthermore, Police have arrested the suspect and registered an FIR against him under the terrorism act, as per ARY News.

Multiple churches were vandalised in the Jaranwala district of Pakistan's Faisalabad on Wednesday over blasphemy allegations, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing officials. Moreover, the residents of the members of the Christian community were also attacked.

A Christian cemetery and the office of the local assistant commissioner were also vandalized during the attack. To handle the violence, the Punjab government called in Rangers while 3,000 police personnel from various police units including the Elite Force were also deployed, Dawn reported.

According to the police, the violence erupted after some locals alleged that several desecrated pages of the Holy Quran were found near the house of two Christian brothers at Cinema Chowk in Jaranwala.

So far, 160 accused out of 170 listed for involvement in the Jaranwala arson incidents have been arrested, reported The Nation.

According to police, “no one would be pardoned” for causing such a tragedy. He further said that the police would continue conducting raids until all the listed accused are arrested.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also ordered the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to investigate the incident, in line with directives issued by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor