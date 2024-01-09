Jasmine Bhasin dubs for the first time in Punjabi for 'Warning 2'

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actress Jasmine Bhasin is gearing up for 'Warning 2' and has dubbed in Punjabi by herself for the first time

Talking about the same, Jasmine said: "Earlier in 'Honeymoon', somebody else had dubbed for me, but this time I wanted to do it. Luckily, I have dubbed throughout the film."

"Since I am looking for more offers in the Punjabi film industry, I have been working on my spoken Punjabi skills too. But this dubbing experience for Warning 2 was a great one."

Though it is said that Jasmine will be seen in an interesting avatar in the film, further details about her role have been kept under wraps.

'Warning 2' is slated to release on February 2.

