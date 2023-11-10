Jasmine Bhasin will miss Diwali celebrations for shoot in London

Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress Jasmine Bhasin is currently shooting in London for her next film ‘Carry on Jattyie’. She shared some fond childhood memories of Diwali and said it was all about “eating good food, rangoli and burning tubri.”

Jasmine, who has been brought up in Kota, Rajasthan, said: ”Diwali in Rajasthan is a different experience compared to Diwali in a metro city like Mumbai, the pace of life is very different in a city like Mumbai. There is that cosmopolitan touch where all the festivals are celebrated. In my childhood it was all about eating good food, rangoli and burning tubri and other stuff.

“But gradually when you grow up you know that all the fire crackers create so much noise pollution. It especially bothers you when you are an animal lover. My heart goes out to all the animals who bare this sound. This year I won’t be in India as I am shooting for a film in London,” she added.

“Of course” she will miss Diwali, “Specially the mithai and not to forget the Diwali parties. It will be a working Diwali for me. I have been here in London for the last few weeks and have been enjoying the weather and the shooting everyday. It’s a different feeling when you are away from your home during festivals, but an actor has no specific holidays. Whenever there is a schedule we work at any day in a year.”

Jasmine wished all my fans a happy and prosperous Diwali and urged everyone to not burn crackers as they cause air pollution and noise pollution.

