Jason Momoa, Drew pitch '50 First Dates' sequel where she 'meets a Hawaiian man'

Los Angeles, Dec 20 Actress Drew Barrymore and Jason Momoa have pitched the sequel for 2004 film '50 First Dates'.

Jason asked her if she has a favourite comedy she’s ever starred in, reports people.com.

Drew replied, “Well, I was thinking particularly '50 First Dates'.”

The actress then asked Jason if he’d ever venture into the world of romantic comedies.

“If you were to do a romantic comedy, is there a film -- let’s just play a game -- is there a rom-com you would ever remake?”

Jason said: “Yeah, maybe '50 More Dates'.”

Jason’s response led the host to bashfully drop her jaw and flip her hair, with Jason mimicking her. He was on the The Drew Barrymore Show.

Jason added, “You need to come back to the islands and meet a Hawaiian man.”

“I would do that. Of course, are you kidding?" she said.

Drew asked: “Is there, like, a woman in history, someone out there, you’re producing a rom-com you’re going to do it, who would you ever cast?”

Jason said: “Well, aside from the movie we were just talking about?”

Drew then explained she was asking because it’s her “favourite genre” and she thinks Jason needs to be a part of it.

“Well, there’s someone out there,” he said.

“I don’t know if I want to say it but there’s someone out there.” Drew then shared her excitement and hopes that Jason’s dream rom-com pairing will come true

The prospect of the pair’s possible rom-com sequel would follow the actress’ 2004 movie, ‘50 First Dates’, with Adam Sandler.

The movie follows Sandler’s character Henry, who meets and falls in love with Lucy (Drew Barrymore), only to discover she can’t remember anything that happened the day before.

Henry embarks on wooing Lucy every single morning in a taped video he makes her to remind her of who he is and what they are to each other.

