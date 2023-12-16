Jason Momoa on his ‘Aquaman’ future: It’s not looking too good

Los Angeles, Dec 16 Hollywood star Jason Momoa appears uncertain about the ‘Aquaman’ character and franchise’s future.

In an ET Online interview, the recent Saturday Night Live host shared his doubts about continuing to play the submerged superhero he first inhabited in 2017’s Justice League and then in the $1.15 billion-grossing stand-alone film the following year.

“The truth of it is — I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility. But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good’,” Momoa said.

Noting that DC headsJames Gunn and Peter Safran want to “start their own thing up,” he said in the interview that he doesn’t “necessarily want it to be the end … (but) I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice.”

That is despite Warner Bros‘ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is all set to release. It arrives nearly five years to the day after Aquaman debuted en route to becoming the top-grossing DC film of all time.

Momoa added about potentially playing the metahuman aka Arthur Curry in future pics: “If there’s a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it. This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I’ll say.”

How does playing Aquaman make Momoa feel?

“If I just put it in the simplest (terms), it makes my heart smile.”

