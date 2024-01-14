Jason Momoa only managed to go unrecognised in the Middle East

Los Angeles, Jan 14 Hollywood star Jason Momoa was thrilled to have gone unrecognised when he was in Jordan as he was abiding by their culture of covering up during the filming of ‘Dune'.

Momoa said: "I get recognised wherever I go. I’m 6’4”, Hawaiian, probably in stripes and in pink, not being subtle, so. It’s just the way it is. I saw a paparazzi picture of me just going like this. It’s still like, you’re not getting away with anything. It’s still me.

“You know when I got away with it, I was in Jordan and you’ve got to be fully wrapped and covered up. It was amazing. No one knew. I was standing next to people, it was great."

The actor almost got attention when one superfan noticed that his tattoo was visible out of his covered-up look but the fan realised that he should not cause a commotion, reports people.com.

“A little bit of my tattoo came through and I saw a person like…(raises eyebrows) and and was like 'Shhh!'"

The actor is now featuring in the eight part docuseries 'On the Roam'.

Talking about the same, he said: "It’s me on the road and all the things that I love to do. And all the things I’ve never done in my life that I've wanted to do!"

