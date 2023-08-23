Javed Akhtar talks about the void Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam & Udit Narayan filled up

Mumbai, Aug 23 Screenwriter-lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar said that post Kishore Da, Mukesh Ji and Rafi Sahab left, singers like Kumar Sanu, Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan filled up the void and paved their way into the hearts of the people with their melodious voices.

Javed Akhtar on Tuesday was present at the launch of the song 'Ishq Hai' which is sung by Kumar Sanu and is presented by Octave Music.

Here he opened up about his relationship with Kumar Sanu and said: "I had to come to this launch whatsoever. Kumar Sanu is a very important person to me. He has been the voice to many of my works and we share a very good personal relationship too. So it was impossible for me not to come today."

"When Rafi Sahab, Kishore Da and Mukesh left this abode one by one, there was silence everywhere. But singers like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam filled up the void and entertained people with their voices," he said.

Javed Akhtar said: "I have done the most work with Kumar Sanu. At that time, the number of songs he sung I feel none of the singers sung that many songs. He has a record of recording nine songs in a day. Asha Ji also holds a record of recording 5-6 songs in a day but recording nine songs only Kumar Sanu could do."

"Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and I, together we have one thing in common. All three of us have had all the five nominations in Filmfare awards in one year. So there was a year when all the five nominations were for Alka Yagnik, there was a year when all the five nominations were for Kumar Sanu and there was a year when all the given nominations were for me. So the question was not who would win the award, it was for which film we would win the award," he added.

The screenwriter said: "I have great respect and immense love for Kumar Sanu in my life."

Kumar Sanu's song 'Ishq Hai' has been composed by Raju Saha and the song has been produced by Neeraj Mishra and Shikha Mishra.

The song has been directed by Mukesh Mishra and features Amit and Shikha.

