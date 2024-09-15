Jawaher Al Qasimi inaugurates TBHF-Aster Mobile Medical Services in Zanzibar

Zanzibar City [Zanzibar], September 15 (ANI/WAM): In a major step towards realising the UAE's vision and Sharjah's efforts to improve healthcare access in underserved regions worldwide, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Children, has launched 'The Big Heart Mobile Medical Services' on Unguja Island in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The product of a partnership forged in 2019 between Aster Volunteers and The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), the mobile clinics currently operate in eight countries, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Somaliland, Iraq, Lebanon, and Bangladesh, and have touched the lives of 178,740 beneficiaries through 1,937 medical camps to date. The project has expanded this year to include four countries: Zanzibar, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

The technologically advanced mobile clinic will actively engage renowned medical professionals to ensure the delivery of quality healthcare to at least 20,000 beneficiaries each year. TBHF and Aster are committed to running the clinic for at least a 10-year tenure, which will result in uplifting 250,000 lives in Zanzibar, particularly those with limited or no access to basic healthcare, and those residing in remote areas.

The mobile clinic, operated in collaboration with local partners, including the Zanzibar Ministry of Health (MoH), Muhimbili National Hospital, and the State University of Zanzibar, will provide vital health services such as blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI, and occasional cholesterol or ECG checks. Health talks will be conducted in multiple languages, addressing various topics, including Basic Life Support (BLS) Awareness. Moreover, the clinic will actively participate in impactful health campaigns organised with regional associates, furthering the commitment to community well-being.

Dignitaries who attended the flag-off ceremony with Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi included Nassor Mazrui, Minister of Health of Zanzibar; Alisha Moopen, Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare; Jaleel PA, General Manager and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Aster DM Healthcare; Fatma Kabole, Deputy Director of Preventive Services and Health Education, Zanzibar; Mngereza Mzee Miraji, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Health, Zanzibar; and the TBHF team of officials.

During a meeting with the Minister of Health of Zanzibar and leading officials and representatives of Aster Healthcare, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi emphasised that access to healthcare is a natural and fundamental right for every individual and nation, and it should be provided without barriers, especially for women and children. She noted that the responsibility for achieving this goal goes beyond governments and extends to any entity capable of contributing and driving change. She stressed that the world bears full responsibility if even one child cannot access essential healthcare services.

She discussed various healthcare sector issues and services with the Minister of Health, focusing specifically on remote areas, the needs of local communities in those regions, and the effectiveness of mobile clinics: "The launch of the mobile medical clinic in Zanzibar, part of a larger project serving communities across 12 countries, reflects The Big Heart Foundation's commitment to forging partnerships and collaborating with local authorities to create effective solutions for underserved populations. Many in these regions face significant challenges in accessing healthcare due to the lack of nearby clinics and limited means to travel. With this project, we are saying to every person in need: it is our responsibility to reach you, and it is your right to have access to basic healthcare without burden. With the support of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, we remain dedicated to continuing sustainable humanitarian projects that drive positive change wherever they are needed."

The clinics are powered by solar energy, reducing their carbon footprint while delivering high-quality, sustainable healthcare solutions. Each clinic is staffed by medical professionals from Aster Hospitals in the UAE and India, along with volunteer doctors from Medcare Hospitals. Six members of the Zanzibar clinic's medical team, comprising doctors and nurses, were trained by the UAE's Ministry of Health.

The clinic will also offer virtual consultations with specialists to ensure advanced care for those in need, connecting patients with comprehensive medical support beyond the immediate region.

The mobile clinic will play a key role not only in improving healthcare access but also in supporting Zanzibar's growing economy, particularly its tourism sector, which relies on a strong healthcare infrastructure. Ensuring that both local communities and tourists have access to quality medical services will be critical to sustaining the island's economic growth in the coming years.

Following the success of the project, which was initially set to run for five years as per the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TBHF and Aster Healthcare in 2019, the partnership has been updated to a 10-year tenure and expanded to include four more countries. Zanzibar is the first successful outcome of the renewed MoU between the two entities.

Clinics in Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Nepal are scheduled for launch later in 2024, and plans for Uganda and Rwanda are currently in progress. (ANI/WAM)

