Jayant N Khobragade appointed as India's next Ambassador to Poland

New Delhi [India], January 4 : Jayant N Khobragade, who is India's Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Poland.

Khobragade is an IFS officer of the 1995 batch.

"Jayant N Khobragade (IFS: 1995), presently Ambassador of India to ASEAN, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Poland," the MEA said in a release.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor