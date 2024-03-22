JCB ensures convenient Tokyo tourism experience

Tokyo [Japan], March 22 : JCB, Japan's First International Credit Card, ensures convenience for foreign tourists in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area.

Annually, 9 million foreigners check in and out at Narita Airport, where JCB provides a calm resting environment for foreign cardholders.

Many tourists who travel from Narita airport to Ueno in Tokyo prefer to take the Keisei Sky Liner.

It helps to complete the distance of around 60 kilometres in just 36 minutes.

Member of Keisei Group, Kazuyoshi Hirayama said, "During the coronavirus pandemic, there were no customers at all. As you can see, I am very grateful that many people are here now."

Another member of Keisei Group, Miwa Yamamoto said, "At Narita Airport, the gateway to Japan, we are conducting a campaign in cooperation with JCB to offer discounts of up to 19% for JCB card users until the end of August this year. When you come to Japan, please show your JCB card to avail discounts and ride on the Keisei Skyliner."

The Tokyo Metro network is the most convenient transportation option in the Tokyo Metropolitan area. It offers the 'Tokyo Subway Ticket,' an all-you-can-ride pass for foreign visitors.

Additionally, JCB provides original pass cases to foreign JCB cardholders.

Takeya, a renowned souvenir shop in the Okachimachi area of Tokyo, also offers a 10 per cent discount to foreign JCB cardholders.

Many foreign JCB cardholders, who are visiting the Tokyo Tower, a popular sightseeing spot, also get a 30 percent discount.

Supervisor, Global Business Planning Department in JCB, Shiting Chen said, "We offer a 30 per cent discount on Tokyo Tower observation deck tickets to overseas JCB members. Alongside the Tokyo Metro line, there are numerous member stores where you can receive various preferential benefits and participate in campaigns, including shopping. When you travel to Japan, please consider joining JCB and enhance your trip experience."

JCB is targeting foreign visitors to the Tokyo Metropolitan area. Its hospitality is dynamically shaped to provide a satisfactory tour experience for foreigners.

