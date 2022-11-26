JCB supports fireworks at Star Island event in Singapore

Singapore's countdown event "Star Island" was being canceled due to Covid-19 for the last three years, but came back with a bang in 2022.

The Japanese company, JCB is supporting this event and the entire world is looking forward to it, especially to its new year celebrations.

"We have to purpose by holding this event. At first, we aim to boost travel recovery from foreign countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines like ASEAN countries, and of course, Japan as well. As you know. Right. So due to the COVID-19 spread, the number of customers, and our number of tourists from foreign countries has dropped. We can appeal using this event and promotion for our customers in these countries where JCB cards are issued. We can contribute to inbound tourism in Singapore and one important mission for the company is to do business in Singapore. And the second thing is we like to enhance our presence in the market. Of course, our mission is to prepare our customers to be able to use JCB cards whenever they want. It is quite important for us to make our partnership and merchant to understand JCB, and it's quite important for making the environment close to our vision," said Naoya Osada, official, of JCB International Asia Pacific.

The "Star Island" event is produced by the entertainment company "Avex Asia."

"This year we're actually coming back after three years, so we will be hosting Start Island, Singapore 2022 to 2023 and it's going to be presented by JCB. Star Island is a futuristic fireworks entertainment show. And what's special about it is that it's featuring Japanese HANABI, handcrafted with over 160 years of history. And it's also complemented with other exciting show elements, such as world-class stage performers, dynamic lasers, and pyro. And all of that is synchronized to an estimated 80-minute soundtrack. This year, we are actually bringing in specially designed fireworks that have never before been seen in Singapore. First is what we call the gradation shell. And this will feature a special kind of fireworks that will bloom in the sky. In national colours, red and white. And the second is an award-winning firework, a prestigious fireworks competition in Japan. There will be two different kinds of designs, so we'll keep that as a surprise. And hopefully, you can buy the tickets to the show at the float in Marina Bay to get the best view," said Kit Teng, Avex Asia.

JCB is determined to contribute towards the development of global tourism especially after the global tourism industry is reviving after the pandemic halt.

