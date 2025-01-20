JD Vance sworn-in as 50th Vice President of United States

Washington, DC [US], January 20 : JD Vance on Monday took oath as the 50th Vice President of the United States at the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC.

JD Vance was with his wife Usha Vance and daughter.

US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office to the 40-year-old JD Vance, who became the third youngest Vice President of the United States.

Following the swearing-in of JD Vance, Donald Trump will take oath as the 47th President of United States. Trump will use the same Bible as Abraham Lincoln while taking the oath of office, CNN reported.

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony, Tenor Christopher Macchio performed "Oh, America" in the Capitol Rotunda, CNN reported.

Donald Trump arrived at the US Capitol together with outgoing US President Joe Biden, following pre-inauguration tea at the White House.

Biden told his successor "Welcome Home" when he greeted Trump at the White House for the traditional tea ceremony. Biden has also left a letter in the Oval Office for Trump, CNN reported.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations.

Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade. Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre.

The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. The day will end with Trump's return to the White House.

Earlier on January 6, Trump's election victory was certified ahead of his inauguration with no objections from any lawmakers as the tally of states was announced on the House floor. Donald Trump won 312 electoral votes while Harris got 226 votes, a total that was confirmed during the certification on Monday, marking the final step in the election process.

