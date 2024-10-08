Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement condemns offloading of Mahrang Baloch from the flight, calls for global action

Sindh [Pakistan], October 8 : The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has strongly condemned the unlawful offloading of Mahrang Baloch, a Baloch rights activist, from her flight by Pakistani agencies, specifically the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Mahrang Baloch was en route to New York to attend a prestigious gala hosted by Time magazine honoring 100 influential leaders in the world when she was forcibly prevented from boarding her flight.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a peaceful human rights organization advocating for justice, particularly concerning enforced disappearances and the alleged genocide of the Baloch people by Pakistani armed forces, also expressed concern over this incident.

They emphasized that the actions of the Pakistani authorities in offloading Mahrang constitute a severe violation of her fundamental human rights, including her right to freedom of movement, expression, and association, as protected under both domestic and international law.

Sohail Abro, chairman of JSFM, urged the United Nations, global human rights organizations, and the international community to take urgent notice of this grave infringement and to pressure the Pakistani government to cease such oppressive tactics against human rights defenders. He stated that this arbitrary and punitive action not only stifles peaceful activism but also undermines the principles of justice and freedom, further compromising Pakistan's obligations under international human rights treaties.

Abro further asserted that the global community must hold Pakistan accountable for this blatant abuse of power and ensure that individuals like Mahrang Baloch, who are fighting for justice and human dignity, receive the protection they deserve under the law.

Earlier also Sammi Deen Baloch, another Baloch right activist was stopped by immigration officials at Karachi airport while she was about to fly to Muscat, Oman. She was informed that her name had been placed on the Exit Control List, commonly known as the 'no-fly list.' Sammi Deen has been an outspoken advocate for the rights of the Baloch people, drawing attention to the forced disappearances and extrajudicial actions that have plagued the region for years.

