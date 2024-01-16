Jeep with Indian number plate found inside Trishuli River in Nepal

Chitwan (Nepal) [India], January 16 : A vehicle with an Indian number plate was found in the Trishuli River in the Chitwan district of Nepal in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

"Divers have located and confirmed the jeep inside the river. Earlier this morning locals in Ikshyakamana Village Council-5 had called us suspecting a vehicle might have plunged into the river," Shreeram Bhandari, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Police Office Chitwan toldover phone.

"The jeep had veered off the road diving 85 meters into the river," the polcie official said.

According to the police, the condition of passengers in the submerged vehicle is not known yet.

Meanwhile, on Friday night at least 12 people, including two Indian nationals, were killed in a road accident in the Dang District of mid-western Nepal, the police confirmed. The identities of only eight deceased could be acertained in the accident that took place at Bhalubang.

"The passenger bus was en route to Kathmandu from Banke's Nepalgunj but it veered off the bridge and fell into the Rapti River. We only have ascertained the identity of eight deceased passengers, which includes two Indians," Ujjwal Bahadur Singh, Chief Inspector of Police at the Area Police Office, Bhalubang said.

