Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her during 'The Morning Show' shoot

Manhattan [US], July 30 : Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, in an unusual episode, was seen getting coated in oil while filming for her acclaimed series 'The Morning Show' in Manhattan on Sunday (local time), the New York Post reported.

Aniston, 55, was photographed getting splashed in the sticky, tar-like substance, looking angry as her white shirt and slacks got destroyed.

The 'Friends' star appeared to be filming a scene in which her character, Alex, was surrounded by protesters who flung the oil at her.

The oddball drama recently earned a slew of Emmy nominations including 'Outstanding Drama Series' and 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' for both Aniston and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, 48.

'The Morning Show' is set in the behind-the-scenes world of a fictional morning news program. It follows rival anchors Alex and Bradley (Witherspoon), and often tackles timely topics such as the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Happy Sweet 16 indeed! I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew! #grateful," she wrote.

She expressed gratitude after her show garnered 16 Emmy nominations.

Last week, Aniston, launched a scathing attack on Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance, over his past comments on VP Kamala Harris

Vance's remark from a 2021 interview has been going viral, where he referred to now Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and several others as "people without children".

As per Deadline, he said the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

These remarks evoked a strong reaction from Aniston. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day."

Trump announced Vance as his running mate, during the Republican National Convention.

Last week, President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and nominated his deputy, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee for the race.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor