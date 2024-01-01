Jeremy Renner opens up on overcoming aftermath of snow-plough accident last year

Los Angeles, Jan 1 Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has reflected on the past year of his life and spoke about his road to recovery after his near-fatal snow-plough accident that took place on January 1, 2023.

The actor, 52, appeared on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast and spoke with co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. When asked by Cooper, 56, what got him through his "unbelievable battle," Renner replied: "I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother”, reports People magazine.

He further mentioned: “I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, (and) I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for.”

As per People, the Marvel star noted that he is also "pretty stubborn”. He said: "There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became a relief for me, because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him.”

Renner added: "With that, I'd never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental, sort of, attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There's no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for.”

People further states that Renner broke over 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries after his snow-plough ran him over while he was helping his nephew get a stuck vehicle out of the snow on New Year's Day at his property in Reno, Nevada, last year.

He has remained steadfast in keeping his social media followers updated on his recovery over the last year, including a post shared earlier in the week, in which he revealed that he recently visited the Reno, Nevada, hospital where he was treated for his accident one year ago. Before that, in November, Renner shared a video of himself exercising outside on Instagram to mark 10 months of recovery.

