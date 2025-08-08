Jerusalem and Tel Aviv make 'most favorite' cities list for 2025

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 8 (ANI/TPS): Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were ranked third and fifth, respectively, on the list of "Most Favorite Cities in Africa and the Middle East for 2025," according to a survey of readers of the prestigious American magazine Travel + Leisure.

The prestigious ranking, held annually as part of the "World's Best Awards," is based on votes from hundreds of thousands of travelers from around the world, and examines cities according to criteria such as cultural sites, culinary experiences, hospitality experience, personal safety, and more. Jerusalem - one of the most complex, historic, and fascinating cities in the world - won an honorable third place, and Tel Aviv, one of the vibrant, open, and modern cities, was ranked fifth.

"This is significant international recognition: precisely in a challenging period when incoming tourism is affected by the security situation, we see how much the world yearns to return and visit Israel," said the Ministry of Tourism.

The Ministry of Tourism sees this ranking as an important milestone on the path to resuming tourism activity on a large scale. (ANI/TPS)

