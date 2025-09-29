Jerusalem police ready for Yom Kippur Security

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said their preparations for security in Jerusalem Yom Kippur and the pre-Yom Kippur ceremony of dissolving vows have been completed.

Jerusalem District Police and Border Police will operate with increased forces throughout the city of Jerusalem to maintain public peace and security, they said.

As part of the preparations, police activity in Jerusalem has been increased to maintain public security and order in preparation for and during the central prayer for the breaking of vows at the Western Wall, which will take place on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Yom Kippur, which will take place on Wednesday and Thursday (October 1-2).

In light of the expected arrival of many worshipers and visitors to the city, and in particular to the city centre and the Western Wall, the Israel Police has recently increased its activity in the area, and in particular around the Old City and its alleys, in the city centre, on the routes of worshipers' movement, and at the Western Wall. (ANI/TPS)

