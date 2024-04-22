Jerusalem prepares events for massive visitation over Passover holiday

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 22 (ANI/TPS): Preparations are being made for the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors to Jerusalem over the Passover holiday, specifically to the Jewish Quarter of the Old City. The holiday begins Monday night.

To that end, Israel's Ministry of Jerusalem and the Tradition of Israel and the Society for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter said that they are engaging in an "unprecedented project," in which a huge air-conditioned refreshment tent will be erected will be erected within the Jewish Quarter for the masses of visitors and klezmer music entertainers will perform and the Hurva Synagogue - the "ruined" synagogue destroyed by the Jordanians after Israel's independence and restored in recent years - will be opened to the general public.

The air conditioning will come in handy as it is expected to go above 90 degrees (33 C) on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, a mother and child tent will be set up to serve families.

Ushers will be spread throughout the Jewish quarter and will direct the crowd to the historical points of interest in the place and will serve the many families who will come to the holy place to mark the Passover holiday and learn about the history of the streets where our ancestors walked in the days of the Temple.

The CEO of the Society for the Rehabilitation and Development of the Jewish Quarter, Herzl Ben Ari: "This year, more than ever, we invite all the people of Israel to make a pilgrimage to the Jewish Quarter and connect their feet to the eternal chain of the Jewish people. We thank the Minister of Jerusalem and Israel's Traditions for the mobilization and support that enable the activity that has already become a tradition". (ANI/TPS)

