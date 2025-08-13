Jerusalem woman arrested for praising terror attack where two police officers were killed

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 13 (ANI/TPS): A resident of an Arab neighbourhood in Jerusalem in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of posting praise, sympathy and support for the terrorists who carried out the 2017 Temple Mount attack, in which two police officers were killed.

She allegedly posted numerous posts online that contained incitement and support for terrorism and terrorists.

Among the incitement posts she made was an interview with family members of the terrorists who carried out the 2017 Temple Mount attack, along with words of praise for the terrorists. (ANI/TPS)

