Jessica Simpson shares ‘Thirsty’ picture on Instagram

Los Angeles, Dec 15 Actress-singer Jessica Simpson shared an Instagram photo of herself modelling a swimsuit from her clothing line on Thursday.

She wrote in the caption: “Thirsty”. She posed against a wall while sporting the swimsuit from her collection, reports People magazine.

She regained control of her company after she bought it from partner Sequential Brands Group in 2021. Dripped in jewels, she wore a pearl choker, a dainty silver choker, a gold necklace with a diamond pendant of a tiger’s head, a single silver bracelet and a pair of large bejewelled silver hoop earrings.

As per People, she accessorised her look with a pair of bronze metallic pointed high heels and oversized aviator sunglasses. The ‘Employee of the Month’ actress completed her look with a dark brown smokey eyeshadow look and a glossy nude lip.

During an October chat about a recent Jessica Simpson Collection drop, Simpson revealed her daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, 4, have been exploring her many looks. "I have to do a weekly girls' closet inventory to check for missing items. They even know my hiding spots somehow,” she said. She joked that she may have to consider “having one closet for all three of us ladies.”

