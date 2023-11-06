Jewish-Arab organisations call for declaration of peace in Gaza (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 6 More than 35 Jewish and Arab organisations on Monday issued a call for reaching a ceasefire, releasing the kidnapped hostages and promoting a political agreement that will guarantee safety, justice and freedom for the people in Gaza amid the raging Israel-Hamas war.

In a joint statement, the organisations said: ”In memory of the murdered and for the sake of the living, we must work together to end the war."

The organisations have called on the governments to strive for a stable ceasefire, within which negotiations for a political agreement will be started immediately based on mutual recognition of the right of the two peoples to self-determination.

The joint statement also called for Immediately promote a broad prisoner deal and to Immediately stop harming innocent civilians.

The Jewish and Arab organisations called upon the governor to act immediately to curb the rampant settler violence in the West Bank.

The joint statement called up to stop the persecution and oppression of Palestinian citizens of Israel and of those who express solidarity with the residents of Gaza and oppose the war.

”We have all experienced the rounds of violence. Time and time again it is evident that there is no military solution to this conflict, nor can there ever be one... The only way to stop the bloodshed is a political agreement that will guarantee security, justice and freedom for both nations.

"There are no winners in war. Only peace will bring security," it added.

The organisations that signed the joint statement are Academia for Equality; Arava Institute for Environmental Studies; Banki; Bimkom – Planners for Planning Rights; Combatants for Peace; Druze Initiative Committee; The Forum for the Fight Against Incitement; Hadash; Hands of Peace; Horiya; Itach Ma’aki – Women Lawyers for Social Justice; Jahalin Solidarity; Jordan Valley Activists; Kaa”- political working group; Looking the Occupation in the Eye; MachsomWatch; Mesarvot; Mothers Against Violence; Negev Coexistence Forum for Civil Equality; New Profile; On the way to Sulha; Parents Against Child Detention; Parents Circle Families Forum; PsychoActive; Rabbis for Human Rights; Social Workers for Peace and Welfare; Tandi; Tomorrow’s Women; Torat Tzedek; Women in Black; Woman to Woman; Yesh Gvul; Your Neighbor as Yourself; Youth Against Dictatorship; Zazim - Community Action; Zochrot

