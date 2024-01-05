'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' introduces six wild card entries

Mumbai, Jan 5 The celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Season 11 has now introduced six wild card entries -- Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, RJ Glenn Saldanha and Nikhita Gandhi.

In this week’s unique challenge -- ‘Chaar Ka Vaar’, two celebrity contestants along with their choreographers must compete as a team of four to impress the judges -- Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora.

The wild card entries are all set to shake things up and bring an added layer of excitement to the already fierce competition.

Awez sets the stage on fire with a face-off against Adrija Sinha on the electrifying beats of ‘Mera Wala Dance’. Meanwhile, Nikhita and Sreerama Chandra will transform the stage into a rocking concert with their performance on ‘Lat Lag Gayee’.

Manisha turned up the heat as she joined Malaika and Farah for an iconic rendition of ‘Munni Badnaam’ while Dhanashree captivated the audience with details about Yuzvendra Chahal and their love story.

RJ Glenn takes the audience on a nostalgic trip, channeling the famous characters of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ - Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol.

The TV actor Sagar Parekh will prove that he's truly a mamma's boy just like his onscreen avatar. This episode truly promises’ a night filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable performances, and here’s what the new entrants had to say about being a part of the show.

Awez, known for his infectious energy and mesmerizing dance moves, is ready to take the stage by storm. His unique style and passion for dance are sure to set the bar high for the other contestants.

Talking about his entry on the show, Awez said: "This show has always been on my bucket list, and I am elated to finally get an opportunity to be here. This wild card entry is not just a chance for me to showcase my dance skills, but also an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with some of the most talented individuals in the industry. I am ready to give it my all, push my limits, and leave a lasting impression on the judges, and my fans, who are my biggest strength.”

Dhanashree shared entering 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' as a wild card contestant is going to be an exhilarating journey filled with dance and passion for me.

"I have worked relentlessly on honing my skills as a dancer, and now it's time to put them to the test. My injury was a setback, but it taught me resilience and the importance of never giving up and this will be the ultimate test for me as I step into the spotlight once again. I am aware that this journey might be physically and mentally demanding, but I am prepared to face it head-on. I have a wonderful support system and coupled with my passion for dance, it will help me make the most of this coveted platform," shared Dhanashree.

Singer Nikhita said that dance has always been her passion, and this show gives her the perfect opportunity to combine her love for both singing and dancing.

"I am eagerly looking forward to challenging myself and pushing my boundaries on the stage. I want to break the mold and show the world that singing and dancing go hand in hand, allowing an artist to express their creativity in different ways. I am passionate about both art forms, and through Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I aim to showcase my true potential as a performer. It's not just about proving a point; it's about exploring uncharted territories and giving my all to this wonderful opportunity," she said.

Manisha said this journey is going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, challenges, and growth.

"My goal is to enjoy every moment, make the most of this experience, and create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime. I'm ready to dance my way into the hearts of the audiences and show them a side of me they've never seen before," she said.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor