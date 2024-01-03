'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will be pushing my limits: Sagar Parekh

Mumbai, Jan 3 Actor Sagar Parekh who has become a household name for the portrayal of Samar in the show 'Anupamaa', has opened up on participating in the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', and said that it will push him out of his comfort zone.

Sagar will be entering the show as a wildcard contender. The show currently has participants like Tanishaa Mukerji, Karuna Pandey, Sreerama Chandra, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Sangeeta Phogat and others.

Sharing more light about his participation in the show, Sagar said: "I think the only reason I'm taking up Jhalak is that it's going to push me out of my comfort zone, like in an extreme way where I'll be pushing my limits. I think it will be fun. I want to experience that and, more importantly, I am taking it as a challenge."

He said that entering as a wildcard contender is definitely not an advantage as he is not getting any safety weeks and the judgment is going to start immediately.

"Additionally, there are contestants who are like professional dancers and I am a non-dancer. This is the first time I'm dancing professionally and have never taken one single class in dancing. So it's going to be really tough and challenging for me to match up to those wild card contestants who are professionals as dancers," shared Sagar.

Sagar is very much aware of the other talented contestants in the show, but for him competing is not the main factor.

"I think it's not important that I'm competing with some talented contestants, what's important to me is the journey of getting better. I'm challenging myself and the competition is with me. It's very cliche, I know, but, yeah, this is how it is because the judges are going to judge the same way.

"They are not expecting anything extra from me, but they want to see how much I'm capable of and how much I can push. So that's the journey I'm going to follow. I believe Jhalak is a big platform for non-dancers as well and at the end, I will learn a new skill out of it," he said.

Talking more about the technique of dances, Sagar shared that he has no experience in dancing.

"Whatever I have done is like 10 seconds of dance for reels on social media. That is also very casual dancing compared to competitive TV reality shows. Yes, I have the rhythm, but I have no experience regarding what dancing actually is. And now that I've come in contact with that, I know that it's definitely not an easy job," he added.

In the show, Sagar’s choreographer will be Shivani Patel.

The show airs on Sony.

