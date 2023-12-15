Jitendra Kumar: Able to tweak accent & language added layers to my role in 'Dry Day'

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actor Jitendra Kumar has seamlessly transitioned from boy-next-door to the formidable character of Gannu in 'Dry Day', and shared how he tweaked the accent and language to add layers to his role, making it an unforgettable experience.

Jitendra is known for his work in 'Panchayat', 'Kota Factory', and 'Jaadugar'. The recently unveiled trailer of the film 'Dry Day' provides a tantalizing glimpse into the transformation of Jitendra into Gannu, a small-town tough guy who embarks on a journey that challenges the very fabric of societal expectations.

From the innocent charm of Jeetu Bhaiya, audiences will witness a riveting portrayal of a character who confronts his own insecurities and grapples with the demons of alcoholism.

Talking about the same, Jitendra said: "Gannu isn't just a character to me, I have grown up in the environment where I have seen people like Gannu. Whenever I go back, my siblings and friends ask me why I haven't explored characters like him before. It's a role where I felt a genuine connection, fully understanding the character and the world he inhabits."

"Being able to tweak the accent and language has added layers to the character, making it an unforgettable experience. I can't express how grateful I am to Saurabh Sir for envisioning me as Gannu and giving me the opportunity to bring him to life," he shared.

The 33-year-old further said: "This role has been more than just acting; it's a journey into authenticity and relatability. The credit also goes to Emmay for executing the story with such genuine emotion and realism. Big thank you to the audiences for showering their love on Gannu."

'Dry Day,' is directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. The film also stars Annu Kapoor and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles and will release on December 22 on Prime Video.

