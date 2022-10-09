JKLF (Saghir) holds protest over October 22, 1947 tribal attack in J&K

Demonstrations by the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (Saghir Group) are underway in Kotli and other areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to lodge nationalist parties' protest against the attack on united J&K by tribesmen from erstwhile NWFP (Kpk) and FATA in 1947.

The nationalist parties of PoK and GB before whom Pakistan's true ugly face has been exposed for a long time have realized that the Punjabi elite of Pakistan is least bothered about the well-being of Kashmiris. It is interested only in natural resources and strategic heights and locations of PoK and GB.

The nationalist parties and groups openly accuse Pakistan of usurping their freedom and motherland by mounting attacks on united J&K in 1947 but their criticism is blacked out by Pak electronic and print media.

For PoK people, barring Islamists who continue to run their jihadi shop for amassing wealth, Oct 22, 1947, is the darkest in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when in the intervening night of October 21-22, 1947 "Operation Gulmarg" was launched under the command of Pakistani Major General Akbar Khan to capture J&K.

Over 20,000 tribesmen, including undercover Pak regulars, penned a gory history of J&K by committing bloodshed and genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and surrounding areas. Those who could not recite "Kalima" were killed, their belongings looted and women and girls irrespective of their age were raped and brutally killed by the raiders.

To mark the day, JKLF (Saghir Group) will observe October 22 as Black Day and hold protest rallies and demonstrations across PoK. The biggest rally in this regard will be held at Kotli. Chairman JKLF Sardar Mohammed Saghir Khan will lead the rally and deliver a keynote address. Currently, a coordination campaign by JKLF is underway in PoK to attract the maximum number of people.

In addition to the Kotli protest rally, big protest rallies and demonstrations are also being held at Holar, Poth, Sehnsa, Sahar Mandi, Gulpur and Nar. JKLF (Saghir Group) protest is also being backed by Awami Huqooq Tehreek. JKLF leaders, in addition to deploring tribal attacks on J&K under the patronage of the Pak Army on that day in 1947 will also protest against step-motherly treatment being meted out to PoK by Pak rulers and its successive puppet PoK governments. These rallies will be addressed among others by Sardar Muhammed Mushtaq, Head of the Political Wing of JKLF and Raja Mazhar Iqbal, General Secretary JKLF.

JKLF and Awami Huqooq Tehreek demands include the establishment of PoK's own grid station; end of load-shedding and taxes on electricity; availability of subsidized wheat flour on the pattern of GB, free education and health facilities to PoK people; increase in PoK employees' salaries and end of incentives/privileges to ruling elite, bureaucracy and judges.

They also demand the lifting of the ban on the restriction of taking an oath of accession to Pakistan and the end of Pak efforts to capture PoK lands, particularly tourist lands in the name of the tourism authority.

Nationalists alleged that Pak Army is capturing all tourist places one after the other in the name of security. Prior to the forthcoming Oct 22 demonstrations, rallies and other kinds of functions by JKLF and Awami Huqooq Tehreek are in progress in various parts of PoK and its leaders are urging people not to deposit electricity bills until their demands are met. They declared Sardar Tanveer's government as a fascist one and said that a national democratic revolution is essential to leash his government.

During ongoing demonstrations which are gradually gaining momentum, leaders are expressing concern over the increasing activities of non-state people; mostly Pashtuns who they alleged are involved in various kinds of crimes including thefts and abduction of children.

They said that unashamed Pakistan, which claims to be the Islamic Republic has rendered their region a beggar by plundering its resources. The puppet PoK and GB governments are involved in state terrorism.

They are forcibly occupying the lands of local people. They declared that repression by occupation forces will ultimately come to an end. Nationalist leaders also condemned Pak intelligence agencies in strongest terms for banning pro-freedom books including the Jammu Kashmir Book of Knowledge and said that they misbehaved with those students and people who wanted to buy these books.

( With inputs from ANI )

