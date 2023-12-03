Jodie Foster hates wearing high heels, sitting in make-up chair

Los Angeles, Dec 3 Actress-filmmaker Jodie Foster said that she is no longer interested in wearing corsets and high heels. She also added that she hates sitting in make-up chairs on movie sets talking about her hair and eyebrows.

"I like how easy it is to find a character when there's some-thing completely different about the person. I don't love sitting in a makeup chair and talking about my eyebrows or anything. That, I can live without," she told Interview magazine.

"My last two shows have been fun though, because I've played characters in really comfortable outfits."

"I've lost interest in the days of corsets and high heels. The last time I did a corset, it was in Malaysia and it was a hundred degrees every day. I had to wear leather shoes, a wig, a corset, two petticoats, a skirt on top of that, gloves, a whole outfit. I was just like, 'That's it. I'm done.'"

She also shared in the Interview she now prefers relaxing into roles as she ages, saying: "To tell you the truth, especially now that I work with a lot of younger actors, I see the beauty of having 10,000 hours, and that confidence where you don't expend energy needlessly."

"It's more about being in the moment. If you know the character enough, stuff will happen. So much of that is trusting the physical part of what you bring to the table. I like how quickly the physicality brings you to the place, and then you don't have to do much work after that."

