Joe Biden Quits US Presidential Race; 81-Year Old Commits To Complete His Full Term

US President Joe Biden on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House amid the escalating pressure from Democratic allies pushing him to step down following the debate with Donald Trump. Biden, in a post on X, said that he would now solely focus on fulfilling his duties as President and Commander-in-Chief for the remainder of his term which ends in January 2025.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote.

Soon after bowing down from the presidential race, Biden, in another X post, extended his support to Vice President Kamala Harris to run at the top of the ticket. If accepted, Harris will be the first Indian-origin Black woman to run as a US presidential candidate in the country's history.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this," Biden said.