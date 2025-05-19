Joe Biden thanks supporters for "love, support" after cancer diagnosis

Washington, DC [US], May 19 : Former United States President Joe Biden who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, expressed gratitude for the "love and support" he and his family have received.

He shared a picture of himself and his wife Jill Biden, with a heartfelt message, "Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

This comes after Biden's office revealed that the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with an "aggressive form of prostate cancer" that spread to the bone.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also extended wish to Biden for a "quick and full recovery."

"In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family."

Former US President Barack Obama said that he and his wife, Michelle Obama, are praying for a "fast and full recovery" of Biden.

Obama expressed confidence that Biden will fight this challenge with his "trademark resolve and grace."

"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama posted on X.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) also expressed his sadness over former US President Joe Biden's recent prostate cancer diagnosis, extending his best wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

According to a statement from Biden's office, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement read.

