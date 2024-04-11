Joe Biden vows 'ironclad' support for Israel's security amid threats from Iran

Washington, DC [US], April 11 : US President Joe Biden has stressed his country's "ironclad" support for Israel, after Iran vowed to retaliate for the recent deadly strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

"As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again: ironclad. We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Biden said while speaking at a White House press conference alongside visiting Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Wednesday.

According to Times of Israel, Biden stated that in their earlier Oval Office meeting, the two of them "addressed the Iranian threat, as they threaten to launch a significant attack on Israel."

Hours earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel "must be punished and it shall be" for allegedly attacking an Iranian consular building in Syria's Damascus, killing two generals among several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers. The IRGC is a US-designated terrorist organization, Times of Israel reported.

Biden elaborated on discussions with Netanyahu, emphasising mutual backing for a ceasefire and efforts towards a hostage deal. Urgent attention to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza was also underscored during their dialogue.

Further, he stated, "What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country." Times of Israel reported.

A senior White House official told The Times of Israel afterwards that he was referring to the hostage deal currently being negotiated by the US, Qatar and Egypt.

While speaking about the conference, he affirmed, "About my discussions with Netanyahu, as well as our relationship with Israel, I have been very blunt and straightforward with the Prime Minister, as well as his War Cabinet, as well as the Cabinet.

President Biden disclosed that he engaged in an extensive conversation with Netanyahu, stating, "The fact of the matter is that Netanyahu and I had a long discussion and He agreed to do several things that related to, number one, getting more aid, both food and medicine, into Gaza and reducing significantly the attempts the civilian casualties in any action taken in the region."

He emphasised the commitment of his administration to this cause, mentioning, "We were meeting with the Vice President and our National Security Advisor."

Biden affirmed the ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, stating, there are American hostages as well. And they know how committed we are the whole team to getting their loved ones home, and we're not going to stop until we do."

