John Chambers, Mukesh Aghi meet Tata Sons Chairman, present him with USISPF coffee table book

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 : US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chairman John Chambers and USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi held a meeting with Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the Bombay House in Mumbai.

During the meeting, Mukesh Aghi and John Chambers presented Natarajan Chandrasekaran with USISPF's coffee table book, "We The People," which captures and commemorates 75 years of relations between India and US.

Mukesh Aghi also mentioned about his meeting with N Chandrasekaran. In a post on X, he stated, "Wonderful to touch base with Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of @TataCompanies

at the Bombay House in Mumbai. The @TataCompanies have been leading architects in strengthening US-India commercial ties through the years."

In 2022, India and US marked 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The two nations enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on various issues and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

Mukesh Aghi and John Chambers also held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. During the meeting, Shinde pledged to cooperate for the growth of the industry in Maharashtra and further bolstering bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, the USISPF Chairman discussed boosting investment opportunities in Maharashtra and achieving the state's vision of achieving a USD 1 trillion economy by 2027-28.

Earlier in December, USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said diplomatic momentum gained during the visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden paved the way for a "concrete strategic roadmap" and new initiatives between India and the US in several areas.

In a statement, Aghi stated, "The diplomatic momentum gained during the visits of Prime Minister Modi and President Biden paved the way for a concrete strategic roadmap and new dialogues and initiatives in multifaceted areas such as clean energy cooperation, education, space collaboration, semiconductors, quantum computing, drone technology, artificial intelligence, with accelerated joint projects such as manufacturing GE F-414 jet engines in India, putting India in the elite club of countries with such manufacturing capability."

In June last year, PM Modi travelled to the US for a State visit. US President Joe Biden had invited PM Modi for a State visit. He also addressed a joint meeting of Congress before a State dinner at the White House. Later, US President Biden travelled to India to attend the G20 Summit under India's Presidency.

Aghi noted that 2024 will be the year to capitalize on building new trade links and new shipping and transport planes that will boost digital connectivity, create clean energy corridors, and strengthen India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States (I2U2) collaboration in West Asia.

"We look forward to 2024, as Washington and New Delhi continue their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and reinforcing the strong bonds between two of the world's leading democracies," he said in a statement.

