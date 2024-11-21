John Prescott Dies: Former Deputy Prime Minister of UK Passes Away at 86

John Prescott, the former deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK) under Tony Blair's Labour government, has died aged 86, his family announced on Thursday. Prescott, who had been living with Alzheimer’s, passed away peacefully at his care home surrounded by family and the jazz music of Marian Montgomery.

Born in Prestatyn, Wales, on 31 May 1938, Prescott began his career as a steward in the Merchant Navy before entering politics. He represented Kingston upon Hull East in Parliament for four decades, serving as an MP from 1970 to 2010.

Prescott was a key figure in Blair’s New Labour project, bridging the gap between the party’s traditional left-wing and modernisers.

During his tenure as deputy prime minister from 1997 to 2007, Prescott played a significant role in international climate negotiations, including the Kyoto Protocol. His commitment to environmental protection and social justice earned him widespread respect.“John dearly loved his home of Hull, and representing its people was his greatest honour,” his family said in a statement.

Despite his contributions, Prescott had a fiery persona, famously punching a protester who threw an egg at him in 2001. In later years, he defended Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and criticised Britain’s involvement in the Iraq war. Prescott was ennobled in 2010, becoming Lord Prescott of Kingston upon Hull.