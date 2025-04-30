Joint drills show 'growing synergy' with allies: Philippines

Manila, April 30 The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said that the successful conduct of the multilateral maritime cooperative activity (MMCA) in the West Philippine Sea by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) by Manila and its allies, US and Australia, demonstrates the "growing synergy" between partner nations.

"The 9th MMCA demonstrates the growing synergy among like-minded partners in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. These exercises are vital in strengthening our collective defence posture and operational readiness," AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

Additionally, the Philippines said there was nothing provocative about the MMCA conducted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), together with allies from the United States and Australia.

"The AFP stands firm in exercising our sovereign rights within our maritime domain. The conduct of joint exercises and maritime domain awareness operations within our territorial waters and exclusive economic zone is not a provocation -- it is preparedness," AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said on Wednesday.

The remarks came after China issued a statement criticising the country's joint patrols with its allies, calling it maritime infringement provocations.

"The exercise brought together key maritime and air assets from the three partner nations, showcasing a strong commitment to regional security, interoperability, and cooperation in support of a rules-based international order," the AFP added.

The AFP spokesperson further added that these joint exercises are deliberate, lawful actions following international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"We will assess our readiness in all domains -- air, land, sea, cyber, information, and the emerging frontier of space -- through comprehensive exercises that integrate tactical precision with strategic foresight. To be clear -- the Philippines is a sovereign state. No foreign power can dictate how we defend our home or with whom we stand in solidarity," Padilla said.

In a separate statement on Tuesday night the Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillo said that fighter and bomber aircraft from the Philippines and the United States conducted a combined air patrol in the West Philippine Sea as part of the ninth MMCA between the AFP and the US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF).

He added that the activity reinforces "PAF's commitment and operational readiness to support the AFP's mission in safeguarding the country's territory and sovereign rights and promote a secure and stable Indo-Pacific Region."

