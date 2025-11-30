Joint intervention program to increase enforcement, save lives on Israel's roads launched

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS): Following what the government of Israel described as an "alarming rise" in road fatalities, the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of National Security, the Israel Police, and the National Road Safety Authority have launched a combined enforcement program to curb the fatalities and increase enforcement on Israel's roads.

The program includes a "significant" reinforcement of police presence on the roads, through the addition of new patrol vehicles that will operate on urban and intercity roads across the country, with a focus on life-endangering offences, including driving at excessive speeds, failure to obey a red traffic light, and use of a phone while driving.

The combined program began operating today (Sunday) and will continue for about a year, during which the Israel Police, the National Road Safety Authority, the Ministry of Transportation, and the Ministry of National Security will collaborate on an extensive educational campaign, in order to emphasise that this is a national emergency project to save lives and reduce road fatalities. (ANI/TPS)

